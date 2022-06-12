ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
Jun 12, 2022
President Alvi presents ‘Construction Technology Award’ to ZEM Builders

Recorder Report 12 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: ZEM Builders, one of the leading real estate companies in Pakistan, was awarded the ‘Construction Technology Award’ by President Arif Alvi at RCCI Technology Awards organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry at President House, Islamabad.

The ceremony was attended by key people from business community of twin cities, distinguished members of society, and senior executives of RCCI.

The CEO of ZEM Builders, Zeeshan Akram Qureshi received the award that recognises ZEM Builders as a forerunner in revolutionising industry practices by putting innovation at the core of everything they do.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO ZEM Builders Zeeshan Qureshi said that with a legacy spanning over 15 years, ZEM Builders has transformed the real estate landscape by employing cutting-edge construction solutions; bringing the best of design, architecture, and material to Pakistan and this award is testament of our commitment to being real innovation through technology in construction sector.

Whether it is a residential building or a commercial space, ZEM Builders promises state-of-the-art architecture and sustainable infrastructure to enable a world-class lifestyle for those who want the very best, he added.

ZEM Builders is one of the leading players in the real estate industry with over 12 projects in the Twin cities. ZEM Builders was also awarded RCCI ‘Brand of the Year Award’ 2021 for its remarkable endeavours in the real estate industry and for upholding its core brand values of innovation, quality, and delivery.

