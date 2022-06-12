Interim bails of Dr Yasmin, others extended

LAHORE: A Sessions court extended interim pre-arrest bails of PTI Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid, MPAs Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed and Murad Ras till June 18 in a case of violence and damaging public property during the PTI long march.

Their counsel argued that the case against the petitioners was baseless and politically motivated.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court also granted interim pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shafqat Mahmood and 14 other leaders of the PTI in the same case till June 17.

The counsel of Shafqat told the court that his client was present in his car outside the court as doctors advised him not to walk following a minor surgery. He said the court could verify the presence of the petitioner through official means.

The counsel also presented medical reports and photos of the operated body part of Mahmood before the court. The court asked a court’s official to mark the attendance of the petitioner after visiting him in the car.

