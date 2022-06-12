ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
Lahore Grain Market Rates

Recorder Report 12 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Saturday (June 11, 2022)

=======================================
                             Per 100 kg
=======================================
Sugar                         8400-8450
Gur                          9000-11000
Shakar                      11000-13000
Ghee (16 kg)                  8400-8550
Almond (Kaghzi)             10000-42000
Almond (Simple)             12500-15000
Sogi                        40000-70000
Dry Date                    14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)              26400-36000
Chilli (Pissi)              25000-31250
Turmeric                    15500-16500
Darchini (large)            26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)                12000-12500
Dal Mong (Chilka)           12000-13000
Dal Mong (Washed)           12000-13000
Dal Mash (Sabat)            23000-25000
Dal Mash (Chilka)           25000-28000
Dal Mash (Washed)           28000-31000
Dal Masoor (Local)          19200-23000
Dal Masoor (impor)          20000-25000
Masoor (salam-impor)        23500-25000
Masoor (salam-local)        30000-35000
Gram White                  26000-30000
Gram Black                  15000-17000
Dal Chana (Thin)            14800-16000
Dal Chana (Thick)           15000-16000
White Kidney Beans (Lobia)        19000
Red Kidney Beans (Lobia)    22000-25000
---------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
---------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)         20000-23000
Basmati Super (new)         18000-20000
Kainat 1121                 18000-21000
Rice Basmati (386)          11000-13000
Basmati broken               7000-12000
---------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
---------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                     650-980
Tea (Green)                    500-1300
=======================================

