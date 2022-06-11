ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Cricket-Scintillating Shanaka helps Sri Lanka avoid whitewash by Australia

Reuters Updated 11 Jun, 2022

COLOMBO: Dasun Shanaka led from the front with a scintillating half-century as Sri Lanka edged world champions Australia by four wickets in the third and final Twenty20 International to avoid a series whitewash on Saturday.

Chasing 177 for a consolation win after being outplayed in the first two matches, Sri Lanka were in the doldrums at 108-6 in the 16th over of their innings in Kandy.

Shanaka then exploded with the bat to put the pressure back on Australia with Sri Lanka needing 19 runs off the last over from Kane Richardson, who buckled under the pressure.

Richardson began the over with two wides and Shanaka hit him for back-to-back boundaries and followed it with a six to level the scores.

Australia need 125 to win T20I after Sri Lanka batting collapse

Sri Lanka's victory was sealed when Richardson sent down a third wide ball of that over, triggering celebrations at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Shanaka's unbeaten 54 came off 25 balls and included four sixes and five fours.

Earlier, Australia posted 176-5 after skipper Aaron Finch (29) won the toss and combined with David Warner (39) to give the tourists a strong start.

Marcus Stoinis contributed 38 down the order, while Steve Smith scored 37 not out to help Australia post a decent total.

Stoinis shone with the ball too dismissing Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka but Shanaka's spectacular onslaught means Sri Lanka will carry some confidence into the five-match one-day series between the sides beginning on Tuesday.

australia Sri Lanka Aaron Finch David Warner T20 Dasun Shanaka T20 match

Comments

1000 characters

Cricket-Scintillating Shanaka helps Sri Lanka avoid whitewash by Australia

Court accepts pre-arrest bails of PM Shehbaz, son Hamza in money laundering case

Post-budget press conference: Fiscal tightening on the cards

New fiscal year budget based on 'unrealistic assumptions': Shaukat Tarin

Rise in salaries, pensions of govt employees to cost kitty Rs100bn: Miftah

Russia says it has shot down three Ukrainian war planes

Talks with TTP: All decisions must be made by Parliament: Bilawal

PIA suspends flight operation to Damascus

EU's von der Leyen tells Zelenskiy opinion on membership ready next week

Biden says Ukraine's Zelensky 'didn't want to hear' warnings about invasion

PM Shehbaz asks NA speaker to hold discussion on sanctity of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

Read more stories