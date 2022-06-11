ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
World

EU’s von der Leyen to discuss Ukraine’s EU membership progress with Zelenskiy

Reuters 11 Jun, 2022

KYIV: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen returned to Kyiv on Saturday for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and said they would discuss Ukraine’s reconstruction and progress towards European Union membership.

“With President Zelenskiy I will take stock of the joint work needed for reconstruction and of the progress made by Ukraine on its European path,” she said in a post on Twitter.

Zelenskiy tells Asian meeting: Stopping Russian invasion crucial for whole world

Ursula von der Leyen Volodymyr Zelenskiy European Commission President European Union membership

