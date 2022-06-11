Gas companies: Ogra reduces LNG rates

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday notified a reduction in new prices for LNG consumers of both gas companies – the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and the Sui Southern Gas Company) for June.

OGRA raises RLNG price for SSGC, SNGPL by 40% for May

According to the notification, the consumer price for the SNGPL is determined of $20.7691 per mmbtu or -1.0626 reduction over May price of $21.8317 per mmbtu.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022