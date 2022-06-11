It’s a huge vindication

That Economic Survey, 2021-22 is a huge vindication of ousted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s economic policies is a fact.

The question is why that government was removed through a no-confidence motion against its prime minister when it was doing reasonably well in the realms of economy despite global hikes in commodity prices and broader economic slowdown that Covid-19 had caused in most parts of the world but Pakistan was able to achieve nearly six percent growth.

Though this question warrants a detailed answer, it can be plausibly argued that the no-confidence vote was not due to growing dissatisfaction among the general public because of rising inflation and price hike per se.

The reason behind the government’s removal was the passage of amendments in accountability and electoral (read electronic vote machines) laws through which PTI government had immensely strengthened and secured its 2023 election prospects.

The incumbent government or former opposition has now successfully undone these two legislations through a joint session of Parliament. This appears to be the real reason behind PTI government’s removal.

It can also be argued that finance minister Miftah Ismail was in fact praising the role of the predecessor government while telling the nation that the country has achieved nearly six percent growth with record growth in agriculture despite several odds that had hamstrung PTI government’s capacity to perform even better. Thank you Miftah sahib for telling us not only the truth but the whole truth.

Syed Adeel Ahsan (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022