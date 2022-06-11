ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Budget

FCCI terms federal budget balanced

Press Release 11 Jun, 2022

FAISALABAD: President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), Atif Munir Sheikh has termed Federal Budget 2022-23 as balanced and comprehensive despite the critical economic situation and hoped that it would not only stabilise national economy on solid and sustained basis but also provide much-needed relief to the neglected and deprived segments of the society.

After listening to the Finance Minister’s budget speech directly from the National Assembly through a projector screen in the boardroom of the FCCI here on Friday, he was giving his immediate reaction to the media persons.

He said that Pakistan is passing through a serious situation and we should not put entire responsibility on the government but support its policies for the much needed economic stability.

He appreciated the trimming of government expenditures voluntarily and said that the business community should also emulate the slogan of “Be Pakistani and Buy Pakistani products” instead of consuming costly imported luxury items.

He said that the government has announced reasonable relief for the poor segments of the society and business community would also play its due role in this noble cause. He said that load shedding has inflicted severe blows to the economy in addition to creating problems for the commoners. He said that the government has proposed tangible measures to enhance power generation to eliminate the load shedding.

He particularly mentioned trimming of government expenditures, doling out subsidy on sugar and flour, reserving 25 percent quota in financing for females, payment of Rs40 billion refund claims of DLTL and sales tax refund to pharmaceutical sector in addition to cutting down withholding tax at distribution level and hoped that these measures would accelerate the pace of economic development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FCCI business community Atif Munir Sheikh Federal Budget 2022 23 Finance Bill 2022 budget 2022 2023 Budget FY23 budget speech

Comments

1000 characters

FCCI terms federal budget balanced

Jul-Mar period: Outstanding govt guarantees stand at $6.06 billion

1.5pc dip: Education gets Rs90.556bn

Finance Bill laid before Senate amid opposition’s protest

455pc hike in PL proposed

Charitable hospitals’ supplies get ST relief

IK says budget based on unrealistic assumptions

FPCCI describes budget as ‘apparently satisfactory’

Huge protests in Asia over BJP spokeswoman’s remarks

Rs 1526.6 billion set aside for defence services

Budget an attempt to appease IMF, say analysts

Read more stories