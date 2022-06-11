ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US health experts say monkeypox cases harder to detect

AFP 11 Jun, 2022

WASHINGTON: US health experts said Friday that cases of monkeypox that are being detected at the moment do not necessarily display the usual symptoms, making the disease more difficult to diagnose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stressed that identifying cases was crucial to curbing the spread of the disease.

"We have seen presentations of monkeypox that are mild and sometimes only limited areas of the body, which differs from the classic presentation seen in endemic countries in Western Central Africa," said Rochelle Walensky, head of the CDC.

"This has prompted concern that some cases may go unrecognized or undiagnosed," she added, urging increased vigilance among members of the medical profession and the public in general.

More than 700 monkeypox cases globally, 21 in US: CDC

Current cases do not always present flu-like symptoms, such as fever, body aches and swollen glands that typically precede the appearance of the rash characteristic of the disease.

Additionally, while these rashes typically appear all over the body, many current cases are limited to certain areas.

"It's important to be aware that monkeypox cases may present similar to some sexually transmitted infections," such as herpes, "and could be mistaken for other diagnoses," Walensky said.

The United States has now recorded 45 cases, she added, twice as many as last week. No deaths have been reported.

As of June 9, around 1,300 cases had been identified worldwide, she said.

Transmission requires close and prolonged contact between two people.

The United States is counting in particular on the vaccination of contact cases to stem the epidemic.

monkeypox cases monkeypox US health experts

Comments

1000 characters

US health experts say monkeypox cases harder to detect

KSE-100 closes 278.77 points higher in anticipation of budget announcement

Rupee sheds 0.78% against US dollar owing to drop in forex reserves

Oil dives as U.S. inflation data surges; China imposes lockdowns

Pervez Musharraf hospitalised but not on ventilator: family

Aamir Liaquat laid to rest at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard

Azam, Haq, Nawaz star in Pakistan's 10th series win over West Indies

'Girls' education is a climate solution': Malala Yousafzai joins climate protest

Sri Lanka risks full-blown humanitarian emergency, UN agency says

Amazon to pull out of high-stakes bidding battle for India cricket rights

Lahore ATC grants interim bail to Shafqat Mehmood, other top PTI leaders

Read more stories