ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Budget 2022-23: higher tax imposed on buyers of vehicles over 1,600cc engine capacity

BR Web Desk 11 Jun, 2022

The government jacked up the advance tax on buyers of cars over1,600cc in the budget 2022-23. Buyers of Toyota Fortuner, which has an engine size of 2,755cc, will now be paying Rs200,000 more after the increase in advance tax.

Buyers of automobiles between engine sizes of 1,600cc and 1,800cc will be paying Rs150,000 instead of Rs75,000 advance tax. Advance tax on vehicles between engine size 1,800cc and 2,000cc would now be Rs200,000 from Rs100,000.

Tax has also been doubled on cars between the engine size of 2,000cc and 2,500cc from Rs150,000 to Rs300,000. For vehicles between engine size 2,500cc to 3,000cc, advance tax has been increased from Rs200,000 to Rs400,000.

Advance tax on all vehicles above 3,000cc has also been doubled from Rs250,000 to Rs500,000.

Meanwhile, advance tax on non-filer has been increased from 1% to 2%. A 2% advance tax has also been imposed on electric cars.

Research analyst at Ismail Iqbal Securities Muqeet Naeem said doubling of advance tax on automobiles above 1600cc vehicles may have little impact on buying behavior since the segment is not price sensitive.

“The auto sector has largely been overlooked this time in the budget,” the analyst said.

auto auto sector automobile sector Pakistan auto sector

Comments

1000 characters

Budget 2022-23: higher tax imposed on buyers of vehicles over 1,600cc engine capacity

KSE-100 closes 278.77 points higher in anticipation of budget announcement

Rupee sheds 0.78% against US dollar owing to drop in forex reserves

Oil dives as U.S. inflation data surges; China imposes lockdowns

Pervez Musharraf hospitalised but not on ventilator: family

Aamir Liaquat laid to rest at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard

Azam, Haq, Nawaz star in Pakistan's 10th series win over West Indies

'Girls' education is a climate solution': Malala Yousafzai joins climate protest

Sri Lanka risks full-blown humanitarian emergency, UN agency says

Amazon to pull out of high-stakes bidding battle for India cricket rights

Lahore ATC grants interim bail to Shafqat Mehmood, other top PTI leaders

Read more stories