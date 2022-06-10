ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares log biggest weekly drop in a month on rate hike fears

Reuters 10 Jun, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell more than 1% on Friday and posted their biggest weekly loss in a month as investors shunned risky assets on worries that aggressive interest rate hikes by global central banks would stifle economic growth.

Dragged down by losses in financial and technology stocks, the NSE Nifty 50 index ended 1.68% lower at 16,201.80 and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.84% to 54,303.44.

Both the indexes logged losses of more than 2% for a week where the domestic central bank delivered its second straight interest hike and the European Central Bank signalled it would tighten monetary policy for the first time in a decade.

“Global stock markets are seeing negative moves post the ECB meeting. Comments on inflation and the upcoming U.S. Fed meeting will be key data points that will help markets decide next moves,” said Narendra Solanki, head of equity research (fundamental) at Anand Rathi Investment Services.

Investors expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 50 basis points next week, especially if U.S. consumer price data on Friday confirms elevated inflation.

Energy stocks help Indian shares snap four sessions of losses

Leading losses in Mumbai trading, technology stocks fell 2.2% and clocked a weekly loss of 2.7%. The sector has lost nearly a quarter of its market value so far this year, as rising interest rates darken the outlook for the industry.

Financial stocks closed 2.2% lower on the day and logged a 3% drop for the week, dragged down by a 4% slide in lender Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Among the few gainers, IIFL Finance closed 7.7% higher after it said a unit of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority would invest 22 billion rupees ($282.74 million) in its subsidiary.

Sugar manufacturers also advanced after state fuel retailers agreed to provide monetary relief to sugar mills and other producers of ethanol.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares log biggest weekly drop in a month on rate hike fears

Rupee sheds 0.78% against US dollar owing to drop in forex reserves

Oil prices on track for weekly gain amid high US demand

Lahore ATC grants interim bail to Shafqat Mehmood, other top PTI leaders

Pervez Musharraf hospitalised but not on ventilator: family

Aamir Liaquat's family moves city court after police refuses to hand over body

Amazon to pull out of high-stakes bidding battle for India cricket rights

'Girls' education is a climate solution': Malala Yousafzai joins climate protest

Sri Lanka risks full-blown humanitarian emergency, UN agency says

Fitch raises India outlook to 'stable', maintains rating

Israeli missile attack strikes southern Damascus: Syrian state media

Read more stories