Turkish unemployment rises to 11.3% in April

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s unemployment rate rose to 11.3% in April, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour underutilisation fell 10 percentage points to 21.7%, data showed on Friday.

The labour underutilisation measure was on a falling trend for much of last year after peaking at 29.6% in January 2021 under the impact of measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The revised unemployment rate for March was 11.2%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute also showed.

US job growth beats expectations; unemployment rate steady at 3.6%

The labour force participation rate rose from a month earlier to 53.1%, it showed.