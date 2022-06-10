ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
ASC 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
ASL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.42%)
AVN 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
BOP 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
CNERGY 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
FNEL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.5%)
GGGL 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.04%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (8.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.79%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.01%)
PACE 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.67%)
PIBTL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PRL 17.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
PTC 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
SNGP 31.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
TELE 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
TPLP 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
TREET 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
TRG 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
UNITY 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.63%)
WAVES 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.25%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 4.6 (0.11%)
BR30 14,938 Increased By 6.1 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,835 Increased By 99 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,976 Increased By 26.5 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish lira weakens slightly after volatile overnight trade

Reuters 10 Jun, 2022

ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira traded slightly weaker on Friday, having given up late gains the previous evening after the treasury, central bank and other state institutions announced a series of measures.

The lira weakened to 17.24 against the dollar in early trade from a close of 17.20 on Thursday.

It had firmed as far as 16.8 on Thursday evening after the treasury said in a statement that a series of new “solution-oriented steps” would be announced for an economy beleaguered by surging inflation and a sliding lira.

Turkish lira weakens further after Erdogan vows more rate cuts

However, it gave up those gains after the measures were announced, including the issue of state enterprise income-indexed domestic bonds to encourage Turks to make savings in lira assets, and the imposition of a new maturity limit for consumer loans.

Turkish lira

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish lira weakens slightly after volatile overnight trade

Tough fiscal consolidation measures on the way

Forex, PSEs and banks liabilities not included: $88.8bn external debt recorded at end of March

Actual target 8pc: Revised forecasts put inflation at 11.5-12pc

Tax exemptions cost govt over Rs1.757trn

Credit to private sector rises to record Rs1.3trn

Survey lists factors behind mammoth trade deficit

Federal Budget today

Fitch raises India outlook to 'stable', maintains rating

Reforms measures in budget to pave way for IMF deal: Miftah

Agri sector registers 4.40pc positive growth

Read more stories