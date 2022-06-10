ANL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.55%)
MCB Islamic Bank signs MoU with Federation of Realtors Pakistan

Press Release 10 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: MCB Islamic Bank Ltd and Federation of Realtors Pakistan have joined hands for provision of Riba-free banking services. As part of the agreement MCB Islamic Bank would provide comprehensive banking services to the members of Federation of Realtors Pakistan, which is a representative body of real estate sector consultants and dealers.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held between MCB Islamic Bank Ltd and Federation of Realtors Pakistan on 6th June in Islamabad. The ceremony was attended by senior management of MCB Islamic Bank which included Muhammad Afaq Khan President MCB Islamic Bank, Zahid Hussain Group Head Retail Banking, Shahid Iqbal Head of Institutional Sales and Aamer Jami General Manager North. From Federation of Realtors Pakistan, Mussarat Ejaz Khan Chairman, Najeeb Gul Abbasi Vice Chairman and other members of the federation attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Afaq Khan, President MCB Islamic Bank said: “We are pleased to partner with Federation of Realtors Pakistan for provision of Riba-free banking services to its members as it will have a positive impact on the community.”

Mussarat Ejaz, Chairman Federation of Realtors Pakistan also expressed his gratitude over this arrangement and added that this Halal banking relationship would strengthen ties between the both institutions.

