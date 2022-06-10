NdcTech signs strategic agreement with Nutshell Communications

KARACHI: NdcTech has entered into a strategic communication partnership with Nutshell Communications (Private) Limited. Nutshell Communications will provide external stakeholder engagement, corporate branding and strategic communication services to NdcTech.

An agreement in this regard was signed by both parties recently at the NdcTech head office by Ammara Masood, CEO & President NdcTech, and Rabia Ahmad, Director and Chief Operating Officer, Nutshell Communications.

The signing was witnessed by Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder and CEO of Nutshell Group, and senior officials from both organisations.

