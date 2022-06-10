ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
K-E’s monopoly to end in 2023: Minister

APP 10 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Sheikh on Thursday said that K-Electric’s monopoly will end in 2023, while the provincial government was making all-out efforts to provide relief to people during the sweltering weather.

Addressing a press conference here, he said “Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had summoned the chief executive officer of the KE and discussed the ways to end the load-shedding in the city.”

Imiaz Shaikh said that it was said that electricity made from petrol and furnace oil was expensive, so the KE was not generating sufficient power. “If anyone has evidence that KE does not use furnace oil then provide proof and we will take action,” he added.

The Minister for Energy said the issue of early closure of markets was not permanent but temporary and traders would decide on it in consultation with the community. “The present government is trying to resolve the issue through mutual strategy,” he added.

Imtiaz Sheikh said the previous government was responsible of energy crisis in the country, adding, “Now the incompetent former ministers are criticizing load-shedding which is a gift of their own government,” he added.

Sheikh said it was clear from the statement of Sheikh Rashid that Imran Khan had laid landmines of the problem. The minister said that two 660MW coal-fired power plants would be operational that year. He said 1320MW Shanghai Electric Power Plant would also start functioning soon, adding that Sindh was providing cheapest electricity.

Imtiaz Sheikh said that plans to make gas, diesel and fertilizer from coal would be taken forward under CPEC.

He said the previous government had terminated the agreements on CNG and LNG. 175 million tons of coal was lying in Sindh.

Referring to his talks with the Federal Minister for Energy, he hoped that work on all the projects would be started on an emergency basis. He said under the previous government, wind and solar power projects were rejected and those projects were being taken up with the federation again.

