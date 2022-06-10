ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
AVN 74.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.15%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
CNERGY 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
GGL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.72%)
GTECH 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.79%)
KOSM 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
MLCF 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PACE 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PRL 17.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
PTC 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
SNGP 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TELE 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
TPLP 19.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.41%)
TREET 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.78%)
TRG 77.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
UNITY 20.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
BR100 4,132 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.12%)
BR30 14,931 Decreased By -0.6 (-0%)
KSE100 41,776 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,968 Increased By 18.1 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

IAEA warns of ‘fatal blow’ to nuclear deal as Iran removes its cameras

Reuters 10 Jun, 2022

VIENNA: Iran on Thursday dealt a near-fatal blow to chances of reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as it began removing essentially all the International Atomic Energy Agency monitoring equipment installed under the deal, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said.

Iran had warned of retaliation if the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution drafted by the United States, France, Britain and Germany criticising Tehran for its continued failure to explain uranium traces found at undeclared sites. The resolution was passed by a crushing majority late on Thursday.

Iran informed the agency overnight that it plans to remove 27 IAEA cameras and other equipment as of Thursday, which was “basically all” the extra monitoring equipment installed under the 2015 deal going beyond Iran’s core obligations to the agency, Grossi told a news conference called at short notice.

That leaves a window of opportunity of three to four weeks to restore some of the monitoring that is being scrapped or else the IAEA will lose the ability to piece together all or essentially all Iran’s most important nuclear activities and material, and restoring the deal requires that, Grossi said.

“I think this would be a fatal blow (to reviving the deal),” Grossi said of what would happen if nothing were done within that window of opportunity.

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 deal are already stalled and have not been held since March.

Since then-President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the deal and re-imposed sanctions against Tehran in 2018, Iran has breached the deal’s limits on its nuclear activities, enriching uranium to close to weapons-grade, using more advanced centrifuges and swelling its stock of enriched uranium.

While Western powers warn it is getting ever closer to being able to sprint towards making a nuclear bomb, Iran denies having such intentions.

As part of its erosion of the deal’s nuclear measures, Iran had already held onto the data recorded by the extra monitoring equipment since February of last year, meaning the IAEA can only hope it will be able to access it at a later date. Grossi said it was not clear what would happen to that data now.

He added, however, that more than 40 IAEA cameras would continue to operate as part of the core monitoring of Iran’s activities that predates the 2015 deal.

IAEA Iran nuclear nuclear deal Rafael Grossi

Comments

1000 characters

IAEA warns of ‘fatal blow’ to nuclear deal as Iran removes its cameras

Forex, PSEs and banks liabilities not included: $88.8bn external debt recorded at end of March

Actual target 8pc: Revised forecasts put inflation at 11.5-12pc

Tax exemptions cost govt over Rs1.757trn

Credit to private sector rises to record Rs1.3trn

Survey lists factors behind mammoth trade deficit

Federal Budget today

KE’s tariff increased by Rs7.82/unit

Reforms measures in budget to pave way for IMF deal: Miftah

Agri sector registers 4.40pc positive growth

Gas sector circular debt nearly doubled in 3 years

Read more stories