ANL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.55%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.75%)
ASL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 74.11 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.52%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
FNEL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.95%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.42%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PACE 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
SNGP 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.62%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TPLP 19.68 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.24%)
TREET 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
TRG 77.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
UNITY 20.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.88%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
BR100 4,130 Decreased By -6.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 14,895 Decreased By -36.6 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,802 Increased By 65.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 15,982 Increased By 32.8 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Another member of Sri Lanka’s ruling clan quits

AFP 10 Jun, 2022

COLOMBO: Another member of Sri Lanka’s ruling family quit public office on Thursday, denying responsibility for an economic crisis that has caused severe hardship in the island nation.

Basil Rajapaksa was once nicknamed “Mr. Ten Percent” in a BBC interview, in reference to commissions he allegedly skimmed from government contracts. He has insisted that he had committed no wrongdoing in office.

The 71-year-old had until April served as finance minister under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his elder brother, who has stared down months of protests demanding his resignation for economic mismanagement.

“I entered parliament to manage the economy, but since I am no longer the finance minister, there is no point in remaining an MP,” Basil told reporters in Colombo.

During the younger Rajapaksa’s tenure, Sri Lanka began to suffer acute shortages of food, fuel, medicines and other essential goods that continue to this day.

The crisis was sparked by dwindling foreign currency reserves — blamed on unsustainable tax cuts brought in by the president in 2019 — that left importers unable to pay for goods.

Queues for petrol at filling stations have stretched for hours and sometimes even days, while many businesses have shut because they have run out of diesel fuel to power generators during prolonged blackouts.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt shortly after Basil left the finance ministry and is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.

But Basil insisted that he was not responsible for the country’s painful downturn.

“I did not create the crisis, it was already there when I took over the finance ministry,” he said.

Basil, also a citizen of the United States, was nominated to parliament for a second time in 2021 after his brother Gotabaya scrapped constitutional provisions barring dual citizens from becoming legislators.

On Thursday he said he was motivated to return to parliament to clear his name and noted authorities had last week withdrawn a long-running corruption investigation against him.

The probe centred on claims that he had amassed wealth and assets which could not be explained by income from his government salary.

Basil’s announcement comes a month after the resignation of his elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa as the island’s prime minister.

Mahinda stepped down on May 9 after his supporters attacked peaceful protesters in the capital Colombo, sparking violence that saw at least nine people killed and arson attacks on dozens of homes belonging to government lawmakers.

A replacement for Basil was not immediately named, but sources from his party said he could soon be succeeded by Dhammika Perera, a casino magnate and Rajapaksa loyalist.

economic crisis Gotabaya Rajapaksa SriLanka Basil Rajapaksa

Comments

1000 characters

Another member of Sri Lanka’s ruling clan quits

Forex, PSEs and banks liabilities not included: $88.8bn external debt recorded at end of March

Actual target 8pc: Revised forecasts put inflation at 11.5-12pc

Tax exemptions cost govt over Rs1.757trn

Credit to private sector rises to record Rs1.3trn

Survey lists factors behind mammoth trade deficit

Federal Budget today

KE’s tariff increased by Rs7.82/unit

Reforms measures in budget to pave way for IMF deal: Miftah

Agri sector registers 4.40pc positive growth

Gas sector circular debt nearly doubled in 3 years

Read more stories