ANL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.55%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.75%)
ASL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 74.11 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.52%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
FNEL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.95%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.42%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PACE 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
SNGP 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.62%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TPLP 19.68 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.24%)
TREET 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
TRG 77.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
UNITY 20.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.88%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
BR100 4,136 Increased By 17.1 (0.42%)
BR30 14,932 Increased By 138.8 (0.94%)
KSE100 41,736 Increased By 182.8 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,950 Increased By 72.8 (0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar hits four-week low as dealers eye India, Brazil supplies

Reuters 09 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE fell to a four-week low on Thursday as dealers eyed rising sugar output in India and potential fuel tax cuts in Brazil that could boost sugar output.

Sugar

July raw sugar fell 0.7% to 18.84 cents per lb at 1244 GMT, after dipping to a four-week low of 18.82 cents.

India could produce a record 36 million tonnes of sugar this season, nearly 3% more than estimated, a trade association said on Wednesday, calling on the government to allow exporters to ship an extra 1 million tonnes.

India last month imposed restrictions on sugar exports for the first time in six years by capping this season’s exports at 10 million tonnes to prevent a surge in domestic prices.

Elsewhere, dealers were focussed on Brazil, where a draft bill to cut taxes on fuels, particularly gasoline, could lower ethanol prices, thereby prompting cane mills to produce more sugar and less of the cane-based biofuel.

“The Brazil tax issue is too big to simply be shrugged off,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.

France’s Tereos, the world’s second-largest sugar producer by volume, posted a strong rise in annual earnings helped by high sugar and ethanol prices and good returns in its starch business, but warned its debt could rise next year.

August white sugar rose 1.7% to $573 a tonne.

Raw sugar prices ease, coffee and cocoa edge higher

Coffee

July arabica coffee rose 0.5% to $2.3320 per lb.

Dealers were eying ICE arabica stocks, which have fallen to their lowest in three months at 1.022 million bags.

They also noted that premiums for coffee in the physical market are soaring.

July robusta coffee fell 0.3% to $2,098 a tonne.

Coffee prices in top robusta producer Vietnam drifted lower this week amid weak demand from exporters, traders said.

Cocoa

July New York cocoa fell 1.6% to $2,418 a tonne.

September London cocoa fell 0.9% to 1,750 pounds per tonne.

sugar price Raw sugar futures Arabica coffee price Coffee export sugar export cocoa export Cocoa price

Comments

1000 characters

Raw sugar hits four-week low as dealers eye India, Brazil supplies

Economic Survey 2021-22: auto sector posts 54% growth

KSE-100 jumps 0.44% on budget optimism

Pakistan to import 3mn tonnes of wheat including from Russia: Miftah Ismail

Reforms in Budget 2022-23 will please IMF, says Miftah Ismail

Economic survey report demonstrates performance of PTI govt: Imran Khan

Aamir Liaquat Husain passes away

Aamir Liaquat's sudden death leaves Twitter in shock

Rupee sustains recovery against US dollar, appreciates 0.37%

PM Shehbaz calls for tapping vast potential of Pak-Iran trade, economic cooperation

Oil slips on China lockdowns but stays near three-month highs

Read more stories