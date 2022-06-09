ANL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.55%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.75%)
ASL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 74.11 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.52%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
FNEL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.95%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.42%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PACE 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
SNGP 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.62%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TPLP 19.68 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.24%)
TREET 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
TRG 77.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
UNITY 20.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.88%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
BR100 4,136 Increased By 17.1 (0.42%)
BR30 14,932 Increased By 138.8 (0.94%)
KSE100 41,736 Increased By 182.8 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,950 Increased By 72.8 (0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan’s Hasnain cleared to bowl again after remodelling action

Reuters 09 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been cleared to bowl again after remodelling his action, the country’s cricket board said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old was banned from bowling after his action was reported during his Big Bash League stint with the Sydney Thunder earlier this year.

Biomechanical testing in Lahore subsequently confirmed he breached the 15-degree limit for elbow extension on certain deliveries.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said it was now “within the 15-degree level of tolerance”.

“As such, he can now resume bowling in international cricket and all domestic cricket worldwide,” the PCB statement read.

Pakistan’s Hasnain banned from bowling for illegal action

Hasnain underwent a reassessment of his bowling action last month in Lahore and the report has been verified by Cricket Australia’s independent experts, the board added.

The right-arm fast bowler had been a regular part of Pakistan’s white-ball squads and claimed a hat-trick in a Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka in 2019.

PCB Cricket Australia Pakistan Cricket Board Big Bash League Mohammad Hasnain remodelling action

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s Hasnain cleared to bowl again after remodelling action

Economic Survey 2021-22: auto sector posts 54% growth

Aamir Liaquat Husain passes away

President Alvi appoints Ahad Cheema as adviser to PM Shehbaz on establishment

Oil sticks near three-month highs despite China lockdowns

Palm falls for second day as Indonesia prepares to accelerate exports

Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank confrontation, medics say

India rupee hits record low tracking crude rise, weak shares

5pc growth target set but govt says will try for 6pc

Budget 2022-23: Number of withholding taxes to be abolished or reduced

Export industry: Raw materials now exempt from taxes

Read more stories