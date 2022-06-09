ANL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.55%)
Sharif family's peon Maqsood passes away

  • The 49-year-old died on June 7 in Dubai
BR Web Desk 09 Jun, 2022

Malik Maqsood, famously known as ‘Maqsood Chaprasi', a renowned member of the Sharif family’s domestic staff, passed away on Thursday.

As per the death certificate issued on June 9, the 49-year-old died on June 7 in Dubai due to a cardiac arrest.

Maqsood was nominated in the money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif and his family.

Former minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain had claimed that an account was opened in Maqsood’s name and Rs 4 billion reached the accounts of Sharif family through his account.

