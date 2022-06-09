ANL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.88%)
ASC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.86%)
ASL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
AVN 75.15 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (3.96%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.27%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGGL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.67%)
GGL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.26%)
GTECH 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 2.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.82%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
MLCF 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.38%)
PACE 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.02%)
PIBTL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.48%)
PRL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.46%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.82%)
TELE 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3%)
TPL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.03%)
TPLP 20.08 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.36%)
TREET 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.78%)
TRG 78.62 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.64%)
UNITY 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.24%)
WAVES 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.95%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 45.1 (1.1%)
BR30 15,069 Increased By 276.2 (1.87%)
KSE100 41,967 Increased By 413.7 (1%)
KSE30 16,054 Increased By 177.3 (1.12%)
Wales must learn ‘dark arts’ ahead of World Cup, says Bale

Reuters 09 Jun, 2022

Gareth Bale said Wales must learn the “dark arts” to break up play when necessary after his side conceded a late winner at home to the Netherlands in the Nations League on Wednesday.

Wales, who secured their spot at the World Cup with a playoff win against Ukraine, equalised in the second minute of stoppage time but failed to see the game out as Wout Weghorst snatched a 2-1 win with a diving header moments later.

Weghorst’s goal came after Frenkie de Jong had cut through several Welsh challenges in midfield and Bale said one of his team mates should have fouled the Dutch player to stop him.

“To get the equaliser and to then concede was gutting but we have to learn the dark arts to take him down,” Bale, who came on in the 77th minute, told broadcaster S4C. “We need to use this as a learning experience.

If that happens again in the World Cup, we need to do what we need to do when you play the top teams and don’t do the things you need to do you get punished.“ Interim manager Page said Wales were not “streetwise enough” to get the result.

Wales desperate to qualify for first World Cup since 1958, says Bale

“It was a great opportunity but we showed naivety in seeing the game out. That’s a valuable lesson to learn,” he added.

Wales, grouped with the United States, Iran and England in Qatar, host Belgium in the Nations League on Saturday.

Ukraine Gareth Bale Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Wales Wout Weghorst

