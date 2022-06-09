ANL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.88%)
ASC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.86%)
ASL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
AVN 75.15 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (3.96%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.27%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGGL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.67%)
GGL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.26%)
GTECH 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 2.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.82%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
MLCF 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.38%)
PACE 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.02%)
PIBTL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.48%)
PRL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.46%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.82%)
TELE 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3%)
TPL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.03%)
TPLP 20.08 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.36%)
TREET 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.78%)
TRG 78.62 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.64%)
UNITY 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.24%)
WAVES 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.95%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 45.1 (1.1%)
BR30 15,069 Increased By 276.2 (1.87%)
KSE100 41,967 Increased By 413.7 (1%)
KSE30 16,054 Increased By 177.3 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India rupee hits record low tracking crude rise, weak shares

Reuters 09 Jun, 2022

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee hit a record low against the US dollar on Thursday as the relentless surge in global crude oil prices raised concerns of a sustained rise in imported inflation, while weakness in domestic shares also hurt.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 77.78/79 per dollar after touching a record low of 77.81.

The previous life low of 77.7975 was touched on May 17.

India 10-year bond yield rises to 3-week high; GDP data in focus

Oil prices held firm near 13-week highs on Thursday after China reported stronger-than-expected exports in May, although new Shanghai lockdown restrictions capped gains.

Indian shares were trading slightly lower but foreign investors have remained net sellers of equities in recent months.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

India rupee hits record low tracking crude rise, weak shares

5pc growth target set but govt says will try for 6pc

Staff-level pact with IMF expected by next week

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

NA to pass Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Bill today

Budget 2022-23: Number of withholding taxes to be abolished or reduced

Import of equipment for recycling projects: Budget likely to come up with some tax relief

Shanghai to lock down and test 2.7 million as Covid fears linger

SBP withdraws cash quarantine conditions

Moody’s affirms B3 long-term deposit ratings of five banks

Read more stories