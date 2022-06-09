Spot gold neutral in $1,844-$1,858 range

SINGAPORE: Spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,844-$1,858 per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction.

A break below $1,844 may signal a continuation of the downtrend from the June 3 high of $1,873.79.

However, the bias could be towards the upside, as the rise from the Tuesday low of $1,836.10 looks steady.

The rise may have built some momentum after the shallow correction from the June 7 high of $1,855.39.

Spot gold neutral in $1,837-$1,858 range

It could be extending towards $1,867. On the daily chart, a retracement analysis reveals a neutral range of $1,836.51-$1,867.39.

Trending signals will become clearer when gold gets out of this range.

The stabilization of the price around $1,837 suggests an upside bias.