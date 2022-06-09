Economic Survey to be unveiled today

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail will unveil the Economic Survey 2021-22 Thursday (June 9) on the performance of the economy for the outgoing fiscal year with provisional growth of 5.97 percent against the envisaged target of 4.8 percent.

The Finance Ministry in a statement issued Wednesday said that Economic Survey containing details of major socioeconomic achievements during the outgoing fiscal year 2021-22 will be launched Thursday.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail will chair the launching ceremony of the Economic Survey. It will provide details on the major socioeconomic developments during the financial year 2021-22.

Pakistan Economic Survey contains performance of the various sectors of the economy including agriculture, industry and services. Pakistan Economic Survey also highlights the performance of other sectors like energy, capital market, health, education, transport and communication, inflation, trade and payments, public debt, population, climate change, and social protection.

