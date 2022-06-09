ANL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.21%)
ASC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
ASL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 72.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.29%)
BOP 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FNEL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
GGGL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
MLCF 25.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.9%)
PACE 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.02%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TPL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.86%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.69%)
TREET 28.42 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.14%)
TRG 77.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 20.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
WAVES 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.27%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 20.9 (0.51%)
BR30 14,858 Increased By 64.8 (0.44%)
KSE100 41,740 Increased By 186.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,960 Increased By 82.7 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

Recorder Report Updated 09 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail will unveil the Economic Survey 2021-22 Thursday (June 9) on the performance of the economy for the outgoing fiscal year with provisional growth of 5.97 percent against the envisaged target of 4.8 percent.

The Finance Ministry in a statement issued Wednesday said that Economic Survey containing details of major socioeconomic achievements during the outgoing fiscal year 2021-22 will be launched Thursday.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail will chair the launching ceremony of the Economic Survey. It will provide details on the major socioeconomic developments during the financial year 2021-22.

Pakistan Economic Survey contains performance of the various sectors of the economy including agriculture, industry and services. Pakistan Economic Survey also highlights the performance of other sectors like energy, capital market, health, education, transport and communication, inflation, trade and payments, public debt, population, climate change, and social protection.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

finance minister Miftah Ismail Federal Budget 2022 23 Finance Bill 2022 budget 2022 2023 Budget FY23 Economic Survey

Comments

1000 characters

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

5pc growth target set but govt says will try for 6pc

Staff-level pact with IMF expected by next week

NA to pass Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Bill today

Number of withholding taxes to be abolished or reduced

Import of equipment for recycling projects: Budget likely to come up with some tax relief

SBP withdraws cash quarantine conditions

Moody’s affirms B3 long-term deposit ratings of five banks

PM consults CMs on energy conservation step

World Bank approves $258m for National Health Support Programme

Read more stories