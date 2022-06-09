India tightens security after Al-Qaeda threaten attacks

LUCKNOW: India tightened public security on Wednesday after the circulation of a letter warning of attacks to avenge derogatory remarks about the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by an official of the ruling Hindu nationalist party.

Several Indian media groups shared the June 6 letter attributed to al Qaeda’s branch in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS) in which threats were made to carry out suicide bombings in Indian states to defend, it said, the honour of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

A federal home ministry official said intelligence agencies were checking the authenticity of the threats issued by AQIS.

“We have also ordered state police to ensure public gatherings or protests are not allowed as they could be targeted by the militant group,” a senior home ministry official in New Delhi said.

Police in northern India arrested a BJP youth leader for posting anti-Muslim comments on social media, along with 50 other people who took part in sporadic unrest among minority Muslims in parts of India last week over Sharma’s remarks.