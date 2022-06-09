ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.11%)
Pakistan

Punjab to request federal govt not to allow sugar export

Recorder Report 09 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Inaugurating the Chief Minister’s price dashboard for online monitoring of prices of essential commodities and price control activities in each district on Wednesday, Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz said the Punjab government would write a formal letter to the federal government for not allowing the sugar export.

Online monitoring of the performance of price control committees at the district level has also started and the CM will personally monitor the performance of districts for price control through the dashboard daily. A meeting was held in Model Town under the chair of CM Hamza Shehbaz, to review the price control mechanism.

The meeting was attended by commissioners and deputy commissioners of all the districts through a video link. The CM gave necessary instructions to the administrative officers for price control and provision of relief to the masses.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said that the performance of DCs, ACs and price control committees would be linked with price control in their respective areas. The officers performing efficiently will be encouraged while poor performers will be held accountable, he said.

The CM directed the ministers, political assistants and political partners to conduct field visits and remarked that districts would be assigned to the ministers and political assistants for field visits. The common man is in trouble and we have to give relief to them by working jointly; he said.

The CM said the government would increase the wheat quota of well-functioning mills, adding that the administrative officers have been directed to ensure an uninterrupted supply of subsidized flour. He further directed to make the supply mechanism of urea fertilizer more efficient across the province. Every possible step will be taken to benefit the masses, he said.

In view of the shortage of tomatoes and onions in the coming days, a plan should be prepared in advance to deal with the situation; he commented and asked the political allies and administrative officers to go into the field to garner facts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

