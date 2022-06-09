ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.11%)
PIA’s first pre-Hajj flight takes off

Recorder Report 09 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: PIA’s first pre-Hajj flight PK 743 carried 291 intending pilgrims from Karachi to Madinah took off from Jinnah International Airport on Wednesday morning.

According to the details, the pilgrims were see off by Director PIA Precision Engineering Complex, AVM Irfan Zaheer, Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr, Fayyaz Ali Butt, PIA Airport Manager, Ahmed Alam, Ticket Office Manager, Mazhar Zardari and officials of PIA and CAA.

The intending pilgrims were presented with rose garlands, Hajj Books and Umbrellas by PIA.

The pilgrims were requested to make Dua for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and PIA.

PIA is operating Hajj flights to Saudi Arabia from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Mutlan and Quetta.

The airline has so far transported more than 2,000 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. PIA pre-Hajj flights will conclude on July 03.

Minister for Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique has instructed PIA officials to provide best services to the pilgrims. CEO PIA, Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat is supervising the entire Hajj operations.

PIA’s post Hajj operation of bringing back Hujjaj from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan will commence from 14 July and conclude on 13 August 2022.

