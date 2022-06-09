Pak-BD trade to exceed $1bn next year: HC

KARACHI: The bilateral trade between Pakistan and Bangladesh is increasing sharply and it is expected that the total volume will cross $1.0 billion mark next year.

These views were expressed by the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Rahul Alam Siddique while speaking at a reception in his honor organized by the English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) at a local hotel here on Wednesday.

The High Commissioner said that the current bilateral trade volume between the two countries has increased to $880 million and it is increasing in fast pace. He said Pakistan’s exports to Bangladesh have increased by 48 percent while Exports from Bangladesh to Pakistan rose by 14 percent. He expressed his hope that the trend will continue that is encouraging for both countries.

In his speech, the BD, High Commissioner highlighted the progress, development and achievement story of his country in last 50 years saying his new born country faced many challenges after creation in 1971 where the forex reserves were zero and poverty level was over 82 percent.

In last 50 years, Bangladesh has achieved many goals under its Vision 2021 programme, he said adding that now the total exports of his country have crossed $50 billion. Now Bangladesh in number one country in jute production, second in readymade garments exports, 3rd in fish exports, 4th in rice production and tomato production in the world, he added.

He said Bangladesh has now achieved the status of developing country from its previous level of least developed country. Bangladesh has achieved remarkable progress in socio-economic sectors and has been transformed into one of the vibrant economies of the world due to visionary leadership, resilience people and political stability.

He said the foreign policy of Bangladesh is based on friendship with all countries. He appealed the world community to come forward to resolve the humanitarian crisis faced by Rohingya people forcibly displaced from Myanmar. Bangladesh is hosting over one million distressed Myanmar nationals Rohingya people.

President ESUP Kalim Farooqui and Secretary General Majyd Aziz while welcoming the guest said that Rahul Alam Siddique is a career diplomat who has served as Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Karachi. They expressed their hope that Rahul Alam Siddique will play his role to boost bilateral trade relations between the two friendly countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022