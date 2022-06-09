ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.11%)
ASC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
ASL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 72.61 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.44%)
BOP 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
FFL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
FNEL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGGL 11.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
GTECH 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
MLCF 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
PACE 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
SNGP 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.18%)
TELE 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
TPLP 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.43%)
TREET 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.21%)
TRG 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,135 Increased By 15.7 (0.38%)
BR30 14,846 Increased By 53.6 (0.36%)
KSE100 41,700 Increased By 146.6 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,935 Increased By 58.2 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Oil prices – what to do? – II

Syed Akhtar Ali 09 Jun, 2022

Classification of crude oil is based on viscosity (lightness or heavy) and sulfur level (sweet and sour/high, medium and low). Based on these two factors, there are six combinations or classifications. There are, however, many other characteristics; some 160 types of crude oil are traded internationally. Light and sweet crude oil are the easiest to process.

Let us compare Russian crude oil with Saudi Arabia’s. Two out of three Saudi grades are high sulfur carrying from 1.09 to 2.55%. However, sulfur level of Urals is high (1.48%) but is lower than Saudi’s. Other three Russian crude grades are low sulfur (0.16-0.57). API viscosity of three Russian crude oil grades — Siberian Light, Sokol and Urals — are 30.6-35.6 which are comparable with Saudi of 31-33 API.

Subsidy vs stipend?

The government has not opted for a highly attractive proposal of introducing low Ron petrol. It has opted for a stipend of Rs 2000 per person/family. This stipend may have to be doubled to Rs 4000 in the light of the new increase on 2nd June. The programme does not appear to have been received well. Time would be required for implementation and impact, while the price increase is immediate.

Fuel rationing and conservation

It is difficult to support increase in petroleum prices due to general poverty and high inflation. It is also difficult to oppose due to high international prices, widening current account and budgetary deficits. However, conservation is due. It does not appear from the traffic pattern and shopping bazaars that there is a problem in the country. It is estimated that 10-20% petrol and diesel consumption can be reduced if policy steps are taken. Fuel rationing is feasible in the days of IT and NADRA, BISP and Ehsass. Rationing of wheat flour and sugar worked very well in the 1960s. What is the problem now? Private and public companies and agencies may be asked to set a target for fuel saving. Rationing can save both foreign exchange and subsidies.

Oil prices – what to do? – I

High prices may lead to saving in consumption. To the extent of careful consumption, it is good. If the consumption reduction is too much affecting economic growth, then it is too bad. Petroleum consumption in the month of May has been reported to have gone down by 2%. HSD’s has gone down by 7% and gasoline’s is up by 3 %. Year on year, increase has been reported in 2021-22 but it may be a compensation for reduction in earlier year. Thus there are mixed signals yet. With this new increase, it is highly likely that the consumption may go down. It is hoped that it does not go down as much to hurt the economy and exports.

Other options and prospects

Finally, economic growth, employment and equity are the solution to enable the people and the economy to absorb and afford the rising energy and commodity costs. Direct and indirect food subsidies are the only possible compensation. However, that requires budgetary resources. International Zakat and welfare funds from rich Muslim countries could also be mobilized for the poor. Time has come to do away or at least reduce the elite capture. Shadow economy is estimated to be 40-50 percent of economy. Tax collection has to be increased. Tax holidays must be eliminated. Sectoral ministries keep bringing policy proposals of 10-20 years tax holiday proposals. The realities of resource gap are not being fully realized.

Market theory of balancing demand and supply appears to have failed. Supply is not catching up with demand. Cartels are powerful. In Europe, there are voices for forming a consumer cartel to face the oil producers’ cartel. Unless the Russian-Ukraine war comes to end, the oil pricing and supply issue will not be settled. It is strange that International Monetary Fund (IMF) and International Financial Institutions (IFIs) and other agencies do not recognize these problems. There is no initiative in the world to alleviate these problems of the developing countries. Oil has been released from strategic reserves by some International Energy Agency (IEA) member states, which caused little or no dent on the market. President Biden plans to visit Saudi Arabia to rebuild the relationship and try to convince Saudis to do something to reduce international oil prices. Will something happen?

(Concluded)

======================================================================
Comparative Gasoline price range countries, May 2022
======================================================================
Countries                                                    USD/Liter
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Venezuela,Libya,Iran                                  Near zero prices
Syria,kuwait,Nigeria, Malaysia                                0.3-0.47
Iraq,Egypt,Nigeria,Russia,Saudi                              0.5-0.794
Pakistan,UAE,                                               0.80-0.986
Bangla,Sri-Lanka,Indonesia,Mexico                          1.033-1.156
USA,Australia,Vietnam, Turkey,Japan,China                   1.193-1.37
India,Canada,France,Italy,Spain                             1.476-1.91
Germany,Singapore, Denmark,Norway,Hong-kong                2.096-2.872
======================================================================
Source:Global Petroleum Prices
======================================================================
======================================================================
Comparative Diesel price range countries-May 2022
======================================================================
Countries                                                    USD/Liter
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Iran,Venezuela, Saudi, Algeria                              0.01-0.201
Egypt,Malaysia, Qatar,Oman, Russia                         0.364-0.764
Pakistan,Srilanka,Bangladesh,Taiwan                        0.771-0.967
Cuba, Kenya,Chile,UAE,Japan                                 1.05-1.147
Indonesia,China,Nigeria,India,                             1.213-1.314
USA,Brazil,Australia,Turkey,South Korea,Canada             1.342-1.596
Italy,Spain, France                                        1.899-2.009
Netherlands,Denmark,Germany,Norway,Hongkong                2.126-2.574
======================================================================
Source:Global Petroleum Prices
======================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF Oil prices Economic growth crude oil prices government of pakistan global oil prices Russia-Ukraine war International Financial Institutions

Syed Akhtar Ali

The writer is former Member Energy, Planning Commission .He has authored a number of books on the energy sector. The views expressed in this article are not necessarily those of the newspaper

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices – what to do? – II

5pc growth target set but govt says will try for 6pc

Staff-level pact with IMF expected by next week

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

NA to pass Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Bill today

Number of withholding taxes to be abolished or reduced

Import of equipment for recycling projects: Budget likely to come up with some tax relief

SBP withdraws cash quarantine conditions

Moody’s affirms B3 long-term deposit ratings of five banks

PM consults CMs on energy conservation step

World Bank approves $258m for National Health Support Programme

Read more stories