ANL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
ASL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
AVN 72.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.4%)
BOP 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.68%)
GGGL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
GGL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
GTECH 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.37%)
KEL 2.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.4%)
KOSM 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
MLCF 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.62%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 31.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TPL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
TPLP 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
TREET 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
TRG 77.35 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.64%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.39%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.04%)
YOUW 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9 (0.22%)
BR30 14,793 Increased By 134.1 (0.91%)
KSE100 41,553 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.04%)
KSE30 15,877 Increased By 27.5 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei ends at 2-1/2-month high as tech stocks rally

Reuters 09 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei index closed at its highest in two-and-a-half months, as technology heavyweights tracked Wall Street’s overnight gains and energy shares rose on firmer oil prices.

The Nikkei share average rose 1.04% to close at 28,234.29, its highest close since March 29. It also marked a four-day winning streak. The broader Topix jumped 1.18% to 1,969.98.

“The Nikkei crossed a 200-day moving average — which foreign investors pay attention to — in the previous session and that prompted investors to make further bets today,” said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

US stocks ended higher overnight along with Apple and other technology shares, while Target Corp’s disappointing margin forecast weighed on retail stocks for much of the day.

The Nikkei was led by air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries, which rose 3.63%, and technology investor SoftBank Group’s 2.45% gain. Medical services platform M3 jumped 5.61% and robot maker Fanuc climbed 2.38%.

Oil explorers added 4.7% to be the top gaining sector among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes.

Real estate shares rose 2.82%, with Tokyu Fudosan Holdings jumping 4.31%.

Insurers and banks fell 0.91% and 0.85%, respectively, after US Treasury yields fell.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings lost 2.16% and was one of the top losers on the Nikkei.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc was the worst performer among the top core 30 Topix names, falling 1.46%.

Fast Retailing was almost flat in a see-saw trade after the Uniqlo owner said it would raise prices on some goods this fall.

There were 163 advancers on the Nikkei index against 59 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 1.33 billion, compared to the average of 1.34 billion in the past 30 days.

Nikkei index Nikkei 225 Daiwa Securities Shuji Hosoi

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei ends at 2-1/2-month high as tech stocks rally

5pc growth target set but govt says will try for 6pc

Staff-level pact with IMF expected by next week

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

NA to pass Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Bill today

Number of withholding taxes to be abolished or reduced

Import of equipment for recycling projects: Budget likely to come up with some tax relief

SBP withdraws cash quarantine conditions

Moody’s affirms B3 long-term deposit ratings of five banks

PM consults CMs on energy conservation step

World Bank approves $258m for National Health Support Programme

Read more stories