ANL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.21%)
ASC 9.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
AVN 72.83 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.75%)
BOP 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.95%)
CNERGY 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FNEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
GGGL 11.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GTECH 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.5%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 17.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.37%)
TELE 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
TPLP 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.38%)
TREET 28.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
UNITY 20.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.54%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,132 Increased By 12.8 (0.31%)
BR30 14,861 Increased By 68.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,664 Increased By 110.8 (0.27%)
KSE30 15,922 Increased By 45 (0.28%)
Jun 09, 2022
Pakistan

Indus Delta: Bilawal says 2.4m acres of land is eroded by seawater

INP 09 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the 2.4 million acres of land in Indus Delta has been eroded by the rising seawater.

In his message on the World Oceans Day, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister on Wednesday said that according to a research report the deltas along oceans are facing rapid extinction.

Bilawal said that the number of big fishes in oceans has decreased by 90 percent. “Fifty percent of coral reefs have already been destroyed,” he said.

“The situation has been an extreme matter of concern for Pakistan as well as the world,” he said.

Oceans absorb about 30% of carbon dioxide produced by humans, buffering the impacts of global warming. It also produce at least 50% of the planet’s oxygen, it is home to most of earth’s biodiversity.

World Oceans Day takes place annually on 8 June. The concept was originally proposed in 1992 by Canada’s International Centre for Ocean Development (ICOD) and the Ocean Institute of Canada (OIC) at the Earth Summit – UN Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

World Oceans Day was officially recognized by the United Nations in 2008.

