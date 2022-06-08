US crude, distillate inventories rise: EIA

NEW YORK: US crude stocks and distillate inventories rose while gasoline inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 2 million barrels in the last week to 416.8 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 1.6 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 354,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles fall in tight market: EIA

Refinery utilization rates rose by 1.6 percentage points in the week.

US gasoline stocks fell by 800,000 barrels in the week to 218.2 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 million-barrel rise.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 2.6 million barrels in the week to 109 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net US crude imports rose by 1.69 million barrels per day, EIA said.