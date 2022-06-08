ANL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
ASL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
AVN 72.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.4%)
BOP 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.68%)
GGGL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
GGL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
GTECH 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.37%)
KEL 2.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.4%)
KOSM 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
MLCF 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.62%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 31.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TPL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
TPLP 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
TREET 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
TRG 77.35 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.64%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.39%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.04%)
YOUW 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9 (0.22%)
BR30 14,793 Increased By 134.1 (0.91%)
KSE100 41,553 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.04%)
KSE30 15,877 Increased By 27.5 (0.17%)
Saudia Arabia’s wealth fund takes 8% stake in gaming firm Embracer

Reuters 08 Jun, 2022

STOCKHOLM: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is taking an 8.1% stake in gaming group Embracer via a direct share issue as part of a push into the games and esports industry.

Sweden’s Embracer said in a statement it was issuing 99.9 million shares at a price of 103.47 per share to Savvy Gaming Group which is owned by Saudi Arabia’s $600 billion Public Investment Fund (PIF), raising 10.3 billion Swedish crowns ($1.05 billion).

Upon settlement the fund would hold 8.1% of shares and 5.4% of votes in Embracer, it said.

China approves 60 new games, sparking hopes tech crackdown is ending

PIF has been increasing its exposure to the video gaming industry, most recently it took a 5% stake in Nintendo, in May.

Embracer works under a model where founders of acquired companies run their firms as independent businesses with full creative and operational freedom.

