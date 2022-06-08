ANL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
ASL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
AVN 72.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.4%)
BOP 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.68%)
GGGL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
GGL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
GTECH 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.37%)
KEL 2.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.4%)
KOSM 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
MLCF 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.62%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 31.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TPL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
TPLP 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
TREET 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
TRG 77.35 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.64%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.39%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.04%)
YOUW 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9 (0.22%)
BR30 14,793 Increased By 134.1 (0.91%)
KSE100 41,553 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.04%)
KSE30 15,877 Increased By 27.5 (0.17%)
Jun 08, 2022
Sports

Man City Women sign Ouahabi as transfer rebuild continues

Reuters 08 Jun, 2022

Manchester City Women’s rebuild ahead of the new season continued on Wednesday after they signed Spain defender Leila Ouahabi from Barcelona on a two-year contract.

City said that the 29-year-old wing back will officially join the club on July 1 following the conclusion of her current contract with Women’s Champions League finalists and Primera Division champions Barcelona.

A graduate of Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy, Ouahabi won every trophy possible during an 11-year spell with the Catalan giants. She also spent three years at Valencia.

“This is going to be a completely different experience for me, and I’m really looking forward to it,” Ouahabi told the club website.

“I want to continue enjoying my football and City are a strong club. Both personally and professionally, I think I will grow and develop here.”

Afghan women train in Australia after fleeing Taliban rule

Ouahabi is City’s second signing within a week following the arrival of Deyna Castellanos from Atletico Madrid, with a number of long-serving players leaving in the summer.

England internationals Lucy Bronze, Georgia Stanway and Jill Scott along with Scotland’s Caroline Weir have all left the club, while England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley announced her retirement last month.

City finished third in the 2021-22 season of the Women’s Super League behind champions Chelsea and second-placed Arsenal.

Champions League Manchester City Women’s football Leila Ouahabi Women’s Champions League

