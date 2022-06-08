ANL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
ASL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
AVN 72.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.4%)
BOP 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.68%)
GGGL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
GGL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
GTECH 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.37%)
KEL 2.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.4%)
KOSM 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
MLCF 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.62%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 31.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TPL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
TPLP 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
TREET 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
TRG 77.35 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.64%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.39%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.04%)
YOUW 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9 (0.22%)
BR30 14,793 Increased By 134.1 (0.91%)
KSE100 41,553 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.04%)
KSE30 15,877 Increased By 27.5 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm ends inch lower on Indonesian supply jitters

Reuters 08 Jun, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early losses on Wednesday due to continued uncertainty around Indonesia’s export policy, with expectations of lower stockpiles underpinning prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 41 ringgit, or 0.63%, to 6,464 ringgit ($1,471.77) a tonne, down for a second in three sessions.

Indonesia said on Tuesday the government would bring down its combined maximum crude palm oil export and levy rate to $488 per tonne from $575 per tonne to encourage shipments.

Flip-flopping of top producer Indonesia’s export policy has resulted in supply uncertainties, leading to high volatility in the palm oil market, Refinitiv Commodities Research said in a note.

Palm close at near two-week high on fears of lower end-May stocks

The country’s palm oil association GAPKI expects this year’s exports of palm oil to be lower than the 34 million tonnes recorded in 2021 due to various policy changes, while production is expected to be “at least similar”.

In Malaysia, the palm oil board MPOB is due to release May supply and demand data on Friday. Inventories at May end are expected to drop 6% from the month before, as exports jumped while output shrank, according to a Reuters survey last week.

Indonesia’s move last week to cancel a plan to send its citizens to work in Malaysian estates due to procedural issues imply that labour tensions may drag on longer than expected, according to Refinitiv.

“Consequently, crop losses due to labour shortages will persist, and Malaysia might miss its opportunity to get optimum yields from the high crop season in the third quarter,” Refinitiv said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract jumped 1.7%, while its palm oil contract rose 0.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade gained 1.3%.

Malaysian palm oil futures Palm oil exports palm oil producer palm oil prices Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm ends inch lower on Indonesian supply jitters

World Bank approves $258mn funding to support Pakistan's healthcare sector

After record low, rupee gains against US dollar in inter-bank market

Govt decides to abolish taxes on raw materials for export industries

FY23: World Bank projects economic slowdown in Pakistan, says growth will be 4%

22 killed as passenger van plunges into ravine near Killa Saifullah

Oil prices advance despite US inventory rise

PIA restores flight operations to Kuala Lumpur

Nadal undergoes foot treatment ahead of Wimbledon

Budget to be guided by contractionary fiscal policy: Miftah

Rs900bn approved for Diamer-Bhasha power plants: Ahsan

Read more stories