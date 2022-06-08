ANL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
ASC 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
AVN 72.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.67%)
BOP 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGGL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
GGL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
GTECH 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.98%)
KEL 2.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.8%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.86%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
SNGP 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.66%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TPL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.46%)
TREET 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
TRG 76.99 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.17%)
UNITY 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.89%)
WAVES 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,113 Increased By 2.7 (0.07%)
BR30 14,799 Increased By 140 (0.95%)
KSE100 41,514 Decreased By -54.3 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,830 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Stifling Pakistan heat is no sweat for West Indies, says skipper

Reuters 08 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Delayed starts, extra breaks and ice collars are some of the measures being taken to help players beat the heat in Pakistan’s one-day series against West Indies but visiting skipper Nicholas Pooran is not overly concerned about the conditions in Multan.

The sides begin a three-match series later on Wednesday in one of Pakistan’s hottest cities, with temperatures likely to hover around 45 Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) on all three days.

The series could not be played in December due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the West Indies camp and was shifted out of Rawalpindi last month following political rallies in nearby Islamabad.

International cricket returns to Multan

The matches will start at 1600 local time (1100 GMT) and the Pakistan Cricket Board is providing ice collars, vests, and extra water breaks, cricket website ESPNcricinfo reported.

However, West Indies captain Pooran was not too worried about the conditions after the team’s first practice session on Tuesday.

“Hopefully it doesn’t affect us. Coming from the Caribbean, it is quite similar, so I think we’ll be alright,” he said. “The guys are coping well, the medical team is doing everything to keep us protected.

“You can’t see the future, but I don’t think the heat will be too much of a problem after what I saw this afternoon.”

West Indies added all-rounder Keemo Paul to their squad on Wednesday.

Pakistan West Indies Nicholas Pooran Pakistan’s one-day series

Comments

1000 characters

Stifling Pakistan heat is no sweat for West Indies, says skipper

Rupee makes recovery against US dollar during intra-day trading

Budget to be guided by contractionary fiscal policy: Miftah

Rs900bn approved for Diamer-Bhasha power plants: Ahsan

President approves NEC reconstitution

No respite in electricity load-shedding

Rs2,560bn direct taxes target set for next fiscal year

PESCO seeks help against imposition of property tax

Indian police arrest youth leader from Modi's party for anti-Muslim comments

Solarization of govt offices on the cards

‘Charter of economy’ need of the hour: PM

Read more stories