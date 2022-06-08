ANL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
ASC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
ASL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 72.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.69%)
BOP 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGGL 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
GTECH 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.13%)
KEL 2.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.8%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.89%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.41%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.05 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.46%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TPL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
TPLP 19.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.55%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
TRG 76.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.08%)
BR100 4,110 Decreased By -0.3 (-0.01%)
BR30 14,749 Increased By 90.4 (0.62%)
KSE100 41,488 Decreased By -80.1 (-0.19%)
KSE30 15,811 Decreased By -38.3 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold neutral in $1,837-$1,858 range

Reuters 08 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,837-$1,858 per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The nature of the rise from the Tuesday low of $1,836.10 remains unknown. It could be a bounce against the preceding drop from the June 3 high of $1,873.79, or a continuation of the uptrend from $1,786.60.

A wave b ended at $1,857.59 which serves a reference point.

A break above this level may signal an extension of the uptrend while a break below $1,837 could open the way towards $1,817.

Gold witnesses another gain of Rs1250

Signals on the daily chart suggests an upside bias, as a bullish engulfing pattern formed between Monday and Tuesday.

It indicates a further bounce on Wednesday.

Trending signals will become clearer when gold gets out of the range of $1,837-$1,867.

Gold Prices Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold neutral in $1,837-$1,858 range

Budget to be guided by contractionary fiscal policy: Miftah

Rs900bn approved for Diamer-Bhasha power plants: Ahsan

President approves NEC reconstitution

No respite in electricity load-shedding

Germany, Pakistan resolve to enhance economic ties

Rs2,560bn direct taxes target set for next fiscal year

‘Charter of economy’ need of the hour: PM

PESCO seeks help against imposition of property tax

Solarization of govt offices on the cards

Process begins to appoint new PPIB MD

Read more stories