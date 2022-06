LUCKNOW: An Indian court has sentenced a man to death over deadly bomb blasts that rocked the Hindu holy city of Varanasi, in a trial that took 16 years to reach a verdict.

Wasiullah Khan was convicted on murder and terrorism charges last week over the 2006 attacks, which targeted an ancient temple packed with worshippers and a nearby railway station. Around 20 people were killed in the blasts while dozens more were injured.