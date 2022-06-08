ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
Taxpayers’ problems: Facilitation cell to be established in DC office

Press Release 08 Jun, 2022

FAISALABAD: Facilitation cell will be established in Deputy Commissioner Office to resolve the problems of the taxpayers in a dignified and top priority basis, said Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Lieutenant Sohail Ashraf (retd).

Addressing a gathering of the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he appreciated the role of taxpayers and said that government should acknowledge their services by providing them silver, gold and platinum card in according to their tax liability.

He requested President FCCI Atif Munir Sheikh to nominate focal persons for this facilitation cell to manage its affairs. He said that this cell should work on the pattern of portal system clearly providing time line to each applicant. Continuing, Deputy Commissioner termed private sector as engine of growth and said that all government departments are bound to facilitate them.

He also suggested that President FCCI should formulate a comprehensive strategy for the productive working of the facilitation cell. He said that Faisalabad is an iconic city of Pakistan. “He had already visited it but in a casual manner,” Sohail Ashraf said, adding that this time being Deputy Commissioner he is critically scanning each and every aspect of the city.

He identified cleanliness and drainage of waste water and said that these issues would be resolved very soon. He said that community support is imperative to resolve the civic problems and in this connection, we must pool our energies and try to solve the emerging problems. He said that all problems excluding shifting of Khurrianwala toll plaza are in his notice and would be resolved very soon.

He said that employees of waste management department generally remain absent and he will share union council wise list to ensure their presence with the help of FCCI members and local community.

