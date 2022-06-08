KPT initiates ‘beach cleaning campaign’

KARACHI: Karachi Port Trust (KPT) commemorated World Environment Day and World Ocean Day with Beach Cleaning Campaign at Seaview here on Tuesday.

Students of Bahria University and KPT Schools besides the janitorial staff of KPT participated in the beach cleaning drive initiated by KPT.

KPT Chairman Syedain Zaidi, while speaking as chief guest on the occasion, stressed upon creating awareness among youth towards clean and green environment. “We collectively have to makes our beaches clean,” he said.

Officials of Ministry of Marine Affairs (MoMA) - Javed Iqbal, SO KPT MoMA, M Asghar Gondal, Deputy Secretary Admin and Port and Hafsa Dar, PRO MoMA also attended the proceedings and participated in beach cleaning drive along with Chairman KPT.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022