Afghan refugees hold protest

ISLAMABAD: Afghan refugees on Tuesday staged a protest and demanded of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to address their problems. A number of refugees who left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover in August 2021 marched from the National Press Club and staged a protest at D-Chowk.

The protesters were holding placards and banners in favour of their demands. They said that they will continue their protest till their demands be addressed and also demanded to expedite their registration. They have been waiting for seven months with their families and children.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022