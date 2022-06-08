Nestlé Pakistan, PCSIR, PU celebrate World Food Safety Day

LAHORE: In order to raise awareness regarding food safety, Nestlé Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) and Punjab University celebrated World Food Safety Day along this year’s theme ‘safe food, better health’.

Shoaib Khan Jadoon, DG Punjab Food Authority (PFA) said, “PFA lays great emphasis on food safety, and we continuously work with the industry to promote the culture of food safety, by preventing adulteration and ensuring high nutrient quality in every possible way.”

Dr. Quratulain Syed D.G Pakistan Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (PCSIR) said: “Food standards help to protect the health of consumers and ensure fair practices in trade. Science based food standards are the foundation of food safety.”

Samreen Sahar, Head of Quality, Nestle Pakistan said while addressing the participants said, “Safe food is the key towards a healthy life. The actions taken today to ensure safe food for a healthy tomorrow will lay down the foundation of a healthy future.”

Highlighting, Nestlé’s purpose, she said, “Our purpose is to unlock the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come, when we achieve this, we become a force for good.”

Dr. Shinawar Waseem Chairman Department of Food Science shared that the world food safety day helps us to prevent and detect the diseases caused by unsafe food. He emphasized that food safety is the shared responsibility.

