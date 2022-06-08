ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
GGL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.4%)
GTECH 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.53%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.22%)
KOSM 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.61%)
MLCF 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
PRL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.8%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 31.28 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.86%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
TPL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
TREET 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.68%)
TRG 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.36%)
UNITY 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.88%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.23%)
BR100 4,110 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,659 Decreased By -134.7 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,568 Decreased By -8.8 (-0.02%)
KSE30 15,849 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab’s ADP for 2022-23: Estimates likely to be presented on 13th

Abdullah Mughal 08 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab government is expected to present the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for 2022-23 on June 13 with a focus on controlling skyrocketing inflation, unemployment, food security and energy crisis.

Sources familiar with the development told Business Recorder on Tuesday that the Punjab Finance Department is in final stages of completion of estimation of current expenditures while the process of allocation of developmental funds is also under way.

They said the provincial budget would be prepared in line with federal budget as it would primarily focus on controlling historic inflation, unemployment, food security and energy crisis on war footings. They said the government has also allocated fund for the Sehat Sahulat Programme.

Moreover, the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) would neither impose any new tax on services nor it would increase the ratio of existing taxes, according to the sources. They added that the government in the provincial budget has proposed measures for providing relief to the masses through electricity bills besides increasing purchasing power of the citizens.

The sources further said that almost all the departments have submitted their proposals and the Punjab finance department and the Planning and Development Board are working on them.

Responding to a query whether Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz will present the upcoming budget in the provincial assembly since the government has not appointed any finance minister or given additional charge to anyone, a senior official of the Punjab finance ministry said it is unlikely that CM Hamza will present the budget.

Requesting anonymity, the official said, the finance ministry was currently abuzz with rumours that there is an ongoing tussle between the ruling PML-N government and its coalition partner Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) as both wanted to bring in their own finance minister.

“However, it is being expected that Sardar Owais Ahmed Khan Leghari or former Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman will be given the portfolio of Ministry of Finance and he will present the annual Punjab budget for 2022-23,” added the source.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ADP Punjab government Hamza Shehbaz federal budget Punjab Revenue Authority energy crisis Federal Budget 2022 23 Finance Bill 2022 budget 2022 2023 Budget FY23

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab’s ADP for 2022-23: Estimates likely to be presented on 13th

Budget to be guided by contractionary fiscal policy: Miftah

Rs900bn approved for Diamer-Bhasha power plants: Ahsan

President approves NEC reconstitution

No respite in electricity load-shedding

Germany, Pakistan resolve to enhance economic ties

Rs2,560bn direct taxes target set for next fiscal year

‘Charter of economy’ need of the hour: PM

PESCO seeks help against imposition of property tax

Man sentenced to death for Varanasi bombings

Process begins to appoint new PPIB MD

Read more stories