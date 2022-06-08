Punjab’s ADP for 2022-23: Estimates likely to be presented on 13th

LAHORE: The Punjab government is expected to present the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for 2022-23 on June 13 with a focus on controlling skyrocketing inflation, unemployment, food security and energy crisis.

Sources familiar with the development told Business Recorder on Tuesday that the Punjab Finance Department is in final stages of completion of estimation of current expenditures while the process of allocation of developmental funds is also under way.

They said the provincial budget would be prepared in line with federal budget as it would primarily focus on controlling historic inflation, unemployment, food security and energy crisis on war footings. They said the government has also allocated fund for the Sehat Sahulat Programme.

Moreover, the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) would neither impose any new tax on services nor it would increase the ratio of existing taxes, according to the sources. They added that the government in the provincial budget has proposed measures for providing relief to the masses through electricity bills besides increasing purchasing power of the citizens.

The sources further said that almost all the departments have submitted their proposals and the Punjab finance department and the Planning and Development Board are working on them.

Responding to a query whether Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz will present the upcoming budget in the provincial assembly since the government has not appointed any finance minister or given additional charge to anyone, a senior official of the Punjab finance ministry said it is unlikely that CM Hamza will present the budget.

Requesting anonymity, the official said, the finance ministry was currently abuzz with rumours that there is an ongoing tussle between the ruling PML-N government and its coalition partner Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) as both wanted to bring in their own finance minister.

“However, it is being expected that Sardar Owais Ahmed Khan Leghari or former Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman will be given the portfolio of Ministry of Finance and he will present the annual Punjab budget for 2022-23,” added the source.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022