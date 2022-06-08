ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
GGL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.4%)
GTECH 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.53%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.22%)
KOSM 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.61%)
MLCF 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
PRL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.8%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 31.28 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.86%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
TPL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
TREET 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.68%)
TRG 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.36%)
UNITY 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.88%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.23%)
BR100 4,110 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,659 Decreased By -134.7 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,568 Decreased By -8.8 (-0.02%)
KSE30 15,849 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Financial stability cannot be achieved without political stability: PM Shehbaz

  • Premier says we cannot progress until we set ambitious targets
BR Web Desk 08 Jun, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that economic stability cannot be achieved without political stability, stressing that political parties should work on formulating a "charter of economy" to put the country back on the path of progress.

"I'm asking for a prudent and comprehensive approach for an economic turnaround," PM Shehbaz said while addressing a pre-budget conference in Islamabad.

“That is why I am asking all stakeholders to meet the challenge of time to turn the country’s economy around.”

Grand dialogue necessary to depoliticise different sectors: Shehbaz

The premier said that in order to enhance exports and agricultural yield, financial management was imperative.

“All of us will have to move collectively. The government will need guidance from stakeholders and experts. The government will form a taskforce on agriculture and exports for formulating comprehensive plans,” he said.

PM Shehbaz called for bringing technology into the field of agriculture and boosting exports.

He told provinces that the Centre will work with them to evolve a comprehensive plan to revive the economy. “Let’s move at a lightning speed to achieve our objective,” he said. “We have to move forward as a nation.”

The premier regretted that Pakistan lagged behind other nations, while the rest had excelled by following their development plans.

"We cannot progress until we set ambitious targets," he stressed.

On Sunday, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Indus Hospital in Lahore, the premier had called for a "grand dialogue" to depoliticize different sectors, stressing that politicians should think above themselves and accord top priority to the progress and prosperity of the nation.

He said that a consensus should be developed over the national economy in such a manner that it should not be disturbed by changes in governments.

Pakistan Economy Shehbaz Sharif PMLN Charter of economy

Comments

1000 characters

Financial stability cannot be achieved without political stability: PM Shehbaz

IMF urges countries to support vulnerable, avoid blanket subsidies

Budget to focus on fiscal consolidation and sustaining growth: Miftah Ismail

Heavy oil payments: Rupee drops to record low, closes at 202.83 in inter-bank market

World Bank slashes 2022 global growth forecast to 2.9%

British Airways temporarily suspends Pakistan operations

German FM cuts short Pakistan visit after testing positive for Covid-19

Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram hit by outage

Two militants killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Govt restores Saturday holiday in government offices

Read more stories