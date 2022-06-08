Financial stability cannot be achieved without political stability: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that economic stability cannot be achieved without political stability, stressing that political parties should work on formulating a "charter of economy" to put the country back on the path of progress.

"I'm asking for a prudent and comprehensive approach for an economic turnaround," PM Shehbaz said while addressing a pre-budget conference in Islamabad.

“That is why I am asking all stakeholders to meet the challenge of time to turn the country’s economy around.”

Grand dialogue necessary to depoliticise different sectors: Shehbaz

The premier said that in order to enhance exports and agricultural yield, financial management was imperative.

“All of us will have to move collectively. The government will need guidance from stakeholders and experts. The government will form a taskforce on agriculture and exports for formulating comprehensive plans,” he said.

PM Shehbaz called for bringing technology into the field of agriculture and boosting exports.

He told provinces that the Centre will work with them to evolve a comprehensive plan to revive the economy. “Let’s move at a lightning speed to achieve our objective,” he said. “We have to move forward as a nation.”

The premier regretted that Pakistan lagged behind other nations, while the rest had excelled by following their development plans.

"We cannot progress until we set ambitious targets," he stressed.

On Sunday, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Indus Hospital in Lahore, the premier had called for a "grand dialogue" to depoliticize different sectors, stressing that politicians should think above themselves and accord top priority to the progress and prosperity of the nation.

He said that a consensus should be developed over the national economy in such a manner that it should not be disturbed by changes in governments.