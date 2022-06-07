ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
GGL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.4%)
GTECH 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.53%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.22%)
KOSM 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.61%)
MLCF 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
PRL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.8%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 31.28 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.86%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
TPL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
TREET 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.68%)
TRG 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.36%)
UNITY 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.88%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.23%)
BR100 4,110 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,659 Decreased By -134.7 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,568 Decreased By -8.8 (-0.02%)
KSE30 15,849 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany ready to send more troops to Lithuania: Scholz

AFP 07 Jun, 2022

VILNIUS: Germany is ready to deploy more troops to Lithuania, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit Tuesday in response to repeated requests from the Baltics ahead of a NATO summit.

Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Germany, which heads up a NATO battle group in Lithuania, had increased the size of its deployment from 550 to 1,000 soldiers.

The formerly Soviet-ruled Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which are all now EU and NATO members, are worried they could be next if Russia defeats Ukraine.

Since the start of the conflict, they have asked for more NATO troops and the creation of brigades to replace the current units.

“We are ready to strengthen our commitment and develop it towards a robust combat brigade that can operate both as a deterrent and defend against an aggression,” Scholz said, alongside three Baltic leaders.

Brigades usually have around 4,000 soldiers.

“What is important for us, too, is that we discuss how we respond to the Russian attack by doing everything to make sure Russia cannot win this war,” he said.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said: “I believe that no one has any illusions about Russia now. We must realise that the Russian threat will not go away.

Ukraine not ready to export grain via Belarus: Zelenskiy

“There can be no dialogue or cooperation nor appeasement to this nation which continues to cherish it’s imperial ambitions,” he said.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said: “We need to make it clear to the aggressor that NATO has not only the will but also the ability to defend every centimetre of its territory.”

NATO has strengthened its eastern flank in recent years, particularly since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

In 2017, four multi-national battle groups were deployed to the three Baltic states and Poland.

Following the start of the Russian invasion in late February, NATO has decided to set up four new battle groups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

The NATO summit will take place in Madrid on June 29-30.

Germany Olaf Scholz Lithuania NATO Summit

Comments

1000 characters

Germany ready to send more troops to Lithuania: Scholz

IMF urges countries to support vulnerable, avoid blanket subsidies

Budget to focus on fiscal consolidation and sustaining growth: Miftah Ismail

Heavy oil payments: Rupee drops to record low, closes at 202.83 in inter-bank market

World Bank slashes 2022 global growth forecast to 2.9%

British Airways temporarily suspends Pakistan operations

German FM cuts short Pakistan visit after testing positive for Covid-19

Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram hit by outage

Two militants killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Govt restores Saturday holiday in government offices

EU countries, lawmakers clinch deal on single mobile charging port, Apple impacted

Read more stories