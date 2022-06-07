Fire erupts at Lahore's Rehman Plaza

A fire broke out at Rehman Plaza located near Faisal Chowk, Lahore on Tuesday Aaj News reported.

People on the second and third floors of the plaza are stuck due to the severity of the fire, as rescue teams and firefighters try to contain the blaze.

As per Aaj News, the fire erupted due to a short circuit.

Earlier on Saturday, a fire broke out in the pharmacy storage of The Children’s Hospital located at Lahore's Gulberg.

Fire erupts at Lahore's Children’s Hospital

The fire broke out in the wee hours of Saturday on the third floor and medicines worth millions of rupees were burnt to ashes, it was reported.

Due to the severity, fire brigade vehicles from all over the city were called.