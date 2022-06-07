ANL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
ASC 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
ASL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
AVN 71.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.98%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
FFL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
GGL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.92%)
GTECH 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.63%)
KOSM 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.61%)
MLCF 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PRL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.57%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 31.28 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.86%)
TELE 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TPL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.92%)
TREET 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
TRG 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.37%)
UNITY 20.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.94%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,116 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,687 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.72%)
KSE100 41,570 Decreased By -7.2 (-0.02%)
KSE30 15,854 Decreased By -14.4 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fire erupts at Lahore's Rehman Plaza

  • People are stuck inside the building as rescue teams try to contain blaze
BR Web Desk 07 Jun, 2022

A fire broke out at Rehman Plaza located near Faisal Chowk, Lahore on Tuesday Aaj News reported.

People on the second and third floors of the plaza are stuck due to the severity of the fire, as rescue teams and firefighters try to contain the blaze.

As per Aaj News, the fire erupted due to a short circuit.

Earlier on Saturday, a fire broke out in the pharmacy storage of The Children’s Hospital located at Lahore's Gulberg.

Fire erupts at Lahore's Children’s Hospital

The fire broke out in the wee hours of Saturday on the third floor and medicines worth millions of rupees were burnt to ashes, it was reported.

Due to the severity, fire brigade vehicles from all over the city were called.

Lahore fire Faisal Chowk

Comments

1000 characters

Fire erupts at Lahore's Rehman Plaza

Govt expects slowdown in FY23 growth

PM given presentation on Rs800bn PSDP: NEC may propose 5pc growth target for FY23

Roshan Digital Accounts: inflow in May down 23% month-on-month

Power sector subsidies, payments to IPPs/GPPs: Rs516bn may be set aside as provisional IBCs

Former president Ashraf Ghani unlikely to have fled Kabul with millions: US watchdog

High-value immovable properties, luxury vehicles: Govt mulling imposing ‘luxury tax’

Banking sector: PBA urges FBR not to introduce any additional tax

7 power projects being set up under CPEC: Govt agrees to restore tax exemptions

Power loadshedding to be reduced from today: ex-PM

Joint MoF-SBP statement: Rumours about FCAs, RDAs denied

Read more stories