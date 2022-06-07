ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
GGL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.4%)
GTECH 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.53%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.22%)
KOSM 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.61%)
MLCF 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
PRL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.8%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 31.28 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.86%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
TPL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
TREET 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.68%)
TRG 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.36%)
UNITY 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.88%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.23%)
BR100 4,110 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,659 Decreased By -134.7 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,561 Decreased By -16.2 (-0.04%)
KSE30 15,849 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SBP allows DFIs to participate in Open Market Operations

  • Approval would facilitate DFIs in their liquidity management
BR Web Desk 07 Jun, 2022

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday has allowed Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) to participate in Open Market Operations (OMOs). The central bank is of the view that the approval would facilitate DFIs in their liquidity management.

The central bank, while referring to DMMD Circular No. 12 of 2017 in terms of which all schedule banks and primary dealers are allowed to participate in OMOs, stated: “It has been decided to allow Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) to participate in OMOs with a view to facilitate them in their liquidity management”.

“Accordingly, DFIs would also be eligible to participate in OMOs as per instructions and procedure for OMOs stipulated in master circular.”

The central bank said that all other instructions on the subject will remain unchanged.

SBP unveils master circular on OMOs

Released in 2017, the central bank released a master circular on "open market operations" aimed at facilitating the participating institutions.

According to the master circular, the SBP will not accept any bid on telephone and all eligible participants will be required to submit their bids through Reuters Dealing System or fax/electronic mode in case of unavailability of Reuters Dealing Terminal for any reason.

As part of its monetary policy implementation, the State Bank conducts open market operations (OMOs) to keep the money market overnight repo rate close to the SBP target "policy rate" introduced under the revised Interest Rate Corridor Framework. All scheduled banks and Primary Dealers are allowed to participate in these OMOs; however, the SBP may also conduct special OMOs in which only Primary Dealers will be eligible to participate.

As per the master circular, Government of Pakistan Market Treasury Bills, Pakistan Investment Bonds and any other security notified by the SBP for this purpose will be eligible securities for OMO and the securities classified by the eligible participants under Held to Maturity category cannot be used in OMOs.

SBP central bank OMO DFIC master circular

Comments

1000 characters

SBP allows DFIs to participate in Open Market Operations

British Airways temporarily suspends Pakistan operations

German FM pledges continued support to help Pakistan host Afghans

Govt restores Saturday holiday in government offices

Pakistan’s REER declines to 95.85 in April

Roshan Digital Accounts: inflow in May down 23% month-on-month

Former president Ashraf Ghani unlikely to have fled Kabul with millions: US watchdog

Saudi GDP grows 9.9% in Q1, beating flash estimate

High-value immovable properties, luxury vehicles: Govt mulling imposing ‘luxury tax’

Govt expects slowdown in FY23 growth

PM given presentation on Rs800bn PSDP: NEC may propose 5pc growth target for FY23

Read more stories