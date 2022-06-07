ANL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
ASC 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
ASL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
AVN 72.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
BOP 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
FNEL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGGL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.21%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
KEL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.98%)
MLCF 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 6.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.94%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 31.28 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.86%)
TELE 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TPL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.62%)
TREET 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
TRG 76.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.48%)
UNITY 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.66%)
WAVES 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,121 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.04%)
BR30 14,756 Decreased By -37 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,624 Increased By 46.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,874 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
Sri Lanka will need $5bn in next six months for essentials

Reuters 07 Jun, 2022

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s cash-strapped government will need at least $5 billion in the next six months to maintain basic standards of living, including some $3.3 billion for fuel imports, the country’s prime minister told parliament on Tuesday.

“Only establishing economic stability not enough, we have to restructure the entire economy,” said Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is working to prepare an interim budget to balance Sri Lanka’s battered public finances.

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka appoints PM to helm finance ministry

The island nation of 22 million is suffering its worst economic crisis in seven decades, with a shortage of foreign exchange stalling essential imports.

Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe

