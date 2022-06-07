ANL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
ASC 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
ASL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
AVN 72.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
BOP 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
FNEL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
GGGL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.21%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
KEL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.98%)
MLCF 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 6.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.94%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 31.28 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.86%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TPL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.4%)
TPLP 18.89 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.83%)
TREET 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
UNITY 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.9%)
WAVES 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,122 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.02%)
BR30 14,766 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.19%)
KSE100 41,618 Increased By 40.8 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,871 Increased By 2.7 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares drop ahead of RBA policy meeting

Reuters 07 Jun, 2022

Australian shares fell on Tuesday, as cautious investors awaited the outcome of the central bank’s policy meeting later in the day to see whether it hikes interest rate by the “usual” 25 basis points or more.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.6% at 7,161.40 by 0029 GMT.

Most sub-indexes were also trading in red. Out of the 35 economists polled by Reuters, 22 forecast a quarter point move, 11 predicted a 40 basis point increase, one expected a 50 basis point hike and one went for no move at all.

Australian shares end lower ahead of RBA policy meeting

In other key markets, Japan’s Nikkei edged 0.1% lower at 27,891.39 and S&P 500 E-minis futures fell 0.3%. In Australia, financials slumped 0.9% to hit a more than two-week low.

The country’s four largest lenders retreated between 0.5% and 1%.

The energy sub-index lost 0.4%, after oil prices settled slightly lower. Sector majors Woodside Energy Group and Santos fell 0.6% and 1.1%, respectively.

Gold stocks declined 1%, following a fall in bullion prices.

Newcrest Mining, Northern Star Resource and St Barbara lost 0.5%-1.2%.

Technology stocks dropped 0.9%, with ASX-listed Block and Computershare falling 1.3% and 0.5%, respectively. On the upside, strong iron ore prices helped the metals and mining index inch up 0.1%. Heavyweights BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group rose between 0.1% and 0.8%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 1% to 11,301.71, its biggest drop since May 10 if losses hold. Sky Network Television slumped 7.2% and was on track for its worst day in over 3 months after the broadcaster addressed media speculation regarding its possible acquisition of MediaWorks Holdings Ltd.

australia stock

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares drop ahead of RBA policy meeting

PM given presentation on Rs800bn PSDP: NEC may propose 5pc growth target for FY23

Joint MoF-SBP statement: Rumours about FCAs, RDAs denied

Power sector subsidies, payments to IPPs/GPPs: Rs516bn may be set aside as provisional IBCs

High-value immovable properties, luxury vehicles: Govt mulling imposing ‘luxury tax’

Banking sector: PBA urges FBR not to introduce any additional tax

Power loadshedding to be reduced from today: ex-PM

7 power projects being set up under CPEC: Govt agrees to restore tax exemptions

India’s BJP-RSS combine faces ME furore

India’s diplomat summoned

NA condemns BJP spokeswoman’s derogatory remarks

Read more stories